San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he considers Samuel (foot) to be healthy, but the wide receiver's focus now is "getting in game shape," David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers opened a 21-day window Wednesday in which to activate Samuel from injured reserve. They'll use the next three days to get a sense of the "shape he's in, and if he can protect himself, he'll be out there," Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. As a result, Samuel may be able to rejoin a receiving corps that's been banged up throughout the season in Sunday's game against the Eagles. At the moment, Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Mohamed Sanu and Dante Pettis are the wide receivers available for the 49ers.