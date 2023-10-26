Samuel (shoulder) was spotted running off to the side during Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Though head coach Kyle Shanahan has already ruled Samuel out from playing in Sunday's game against the Bengals, the wideout's ability to complete a workout Thursday at least represents a tangible step forward in his recovery from a hairline fracture in his shoulder. The 27-year-old would seem to have a good chance to be available to play Nov. 12 against the Jaguars following the 49ers' Week 9 bye.