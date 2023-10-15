X-rays came back negative for the shoulder injury that knocked Samuel out of Sunday's 19-17 loss in Cleveland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuel suffered the injury in the first half, and after a lengthy spell in the sideline tent, he went to the locker room before the 49ers ruled him out. Avoiding any fractures is an initial positive sign for Samuel's outlook, but more tests, likely including an MRI, are on tap to determine the extent of the issue. The team also lost Christian McCaffrey due to oblique and rib injuries Sunday, so the skill positions in San Francisco will be something to keep an eye on as it prepares for a Week 7 road matchup with the Vikings on Monday, Oct. 23. If Samuel misses any time, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings would become the 49ers' top options at wide receiver.