49ers' DeForest Buckner: Adds another sack

Buckner had three solo tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Buckner didn't quite match his 11-tackle, two-sack performance of last week, but it was yet another productive outing for the defensive tackle. The 24-year-old has 63 total tackles and 12 sacks in his breakout season.

More News
Our Latest Stories