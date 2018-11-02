49ers' DeForest Buckner: Adds another sack
Buckner had two solo tackles and a sack in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.
The sack brings Buckner's season total to 5.5, which leads the 49ers. The 24-year-old started the season fast with 12 tackles (eight solo) and 3.5 sacks through the first two games, but has since slowed down. Buckner has another quality matchup Week 10 against an embattled Giants offensive line.
