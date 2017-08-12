49ers' DeForest Buckner: Aggravates ankle

Buckner will not return to Friday's preseason opener against the Chiefs after aggravating an ankle injury, Dennis O'Donnell of KPIX-TV reports.

Buckner, who started 15 games for the 49ers last year, projects to be a starter again this season. He injured his ankle at the beginning of training camp, but returned to practice fully earlier this week. However, he left Friday's game after the first series. Look for the team to exercise caution going forward in order to ensure his health heading toward Week 1.