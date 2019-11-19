Play

49ers' DeForest Buckner: Another sack against Cardinals

Buckner generated two tackles and one sack during Monday's 36-26 victory over the Cardinals.

Buckner was a force who frequently needed to be double-teamed against a weak Cardinals offensive line. He's now up to five sacks on the year and will look to build on that total in Week 12 against a solid Packers offensive line.

