49ers' DeForest Buckner: Back after short absence

Buckner (toe) made his return to practice Sunday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Buckner had been held out of practice the past few days due to a toe injury, but made a quick return. The Oregon product has been solid for the 49ers in his career, making at least 60 tackles the past three seasons, as the team exercised the fifth-year option on Buckner's rookie deal this offseason. Expect a healthy Buckner maintain a leading role on a beefed up defensive line for 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories