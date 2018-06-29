49ers' DeForest Buckner: Becoming force as pass-rusher
Buckner led all interior defensive linemen with 19 quarterback hits in 2017, Brad Almquist of KNBR reports.
Bucker has steadily evolved into one of the top defensive tackles in the game, and arguably the best pass-rusher at his position as well. In fact, the Oregon product ultimately finished the 2017 season as Pro Football Focus' top-graded defensive tackle from a pass-rushing standpoint and the No. 4 defensive tackle overall. He reportedly looked the part at minicamp this month too, showing no signs of the chest injury he sustained in Week 17 of last season while dominating the team's offensive line with "speed and strength." Buckner is a great bet to improve upon his three sacks from a season ago given his proficiency in getting to the quarterback.
