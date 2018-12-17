49ers' DeForest Buckner: Breakout season continues
Buckner recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 26-23 win over Seattle.
The Seahawks ran the ball 35 times, allowing Buckner to rack up the tackles to set a new high mark for the season. The 24-year-old added two more sacks, bringing his mark up to 11 on the campaign. Buckner has developed into one of the league's top defensive tackles, putting himself in the IDP conversation at a position that generally struggles to create consistent value. The lineman should be busy against another run-heavy team in Chicago on Sunday.
