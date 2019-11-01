49ers' DeForest Buckner: Brings down Murray

Buckner recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

Buckner notched his fourth sack of the season during Thursday's win. The fourth-year pro boasts a modest weekly floor due to his consistency recording tackles, and his pass-rushing upside makes him a worthwhile IDP option.

