49ers' DeForest Buckner: Consistent performance in 2019
Buckner recorded 62 tackles (34 solo) with 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 16 games this season.
Buckner saw his sack total take a step back from the career-best 12 he posted in 2019, but a revamped edge rush -- after barely having any at all -- absorbed some of the sacks the defensive tackle was forced to gobble up last year. The 25-year-old remains one of the league's best interior linemen, but a sack total closer to 2019's total can be expected with so many threats on San Francisco's front four.
More News
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Sack against Ravens•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Another sack against Cardinals•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Brings down Murray•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Third straight game with sack•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Leads team in tackles•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Marks first sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...