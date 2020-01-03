Play

49ers' DeForest Buckner: Consistent performance in 2019

Buckner recorded 62 tackles (34 solo) with 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 16 games this season.

Buckner saw his sack total take a step back from the career-best 12 he posted in 2019, but a revamped edge rush -- after barely having any at all -- absorbed some of the sacks the defensive tackle was forced to gobble up last year. The 25-year-old remains one of the league's best interior linemen, but a sack total closer to 2019's total can be expected with so many threats on San Francisco's front four.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories