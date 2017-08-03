49ers' DeForest Buckner: Day-to-day with ankle injury

Buckner (ankle) sat out Thursday's practice and is day-to-day going forward, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Though Buckner has been sidelined due to his injury, it's not expected to be long term. Look for him to be back practicing in the near future.

