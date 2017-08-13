Play

49ers' DeForest Buckner: Doubtful for second preseason game

Buckner has a low ankle sprain and is doubtful to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In Friday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Buckner aggravated the ankle injury that nagged him during the early goings of training camp. It isn't clear how long he'll be out.

