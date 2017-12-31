49ers' DeForest Buckner: Downgraded to out

Buckner (chest) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Buckner left the game in the first half to be evaluated for a chest injury, and it is apparently severe enough not to risk a return. Sheldon Day should continue to see an increased workload at defensive tackle for the 49ers.

