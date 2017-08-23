49ers' DeForest Buckner: Expected back at practice
Buckner (ankle) is expected to be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The team's concerns that Buckner could be sidelined for an extended period of time seemingly took a backseat Wednesday once it was clear Buckner would be returning to practice. His return hints that he'll be available for the season opener.
More News
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Doubtful for second preseason game•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Aggravates ankle•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Not listed on injury report•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Suffers ankle injury Wednesday•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: In line for less work in 2017•
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...