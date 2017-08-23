Play

49ers' DeForest Buckner: Expected back at practice

Buckner (ankle) is expected to be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The team's concerns that Buckner could be sidelined for an extended period of time seemingly took a backseat Wednesday once it was clear Buckner would be returning to practice. His return hints that he'll be available for the season opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories