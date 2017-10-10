49ers' DeForest Buckner: Gets to quarterback again

Buckner recorded five tackles (four solo) and was credited with half a sack in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts.

Buckner teamed up with Elvis Dumervil to take down Jacoby Brissett on a second-and-long in the third quarter. The second-year lineman has recorded 1.5 sacks over his last two games to go along with modest tackle totals (24). He is on pace to finish at or around last season's marks (73 tackles and six sacks) through five contests.