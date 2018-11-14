49ers' DeForest Buckner: Half sack Monday

Buckner recorded four tackles, 0.5 sacks and two passes defensed across 48 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Giants.

Buckner now has a team-leading six sacks on the season to go along with 33 tackles. The 24-year-old will now get some extra time to rest up during the bye before returning to action next week against the Buccaneers.

