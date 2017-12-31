49ers' DeForest Buckner: Injures chest Week 17
Buckner is questionable to return for Sunday's game against the Rams with a chest injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Buckner exited with the injury in the first half and was able to head to the locker room under his own power. Sheldon Day should see increased snaps at defensive tackle while Buckner remains out.
