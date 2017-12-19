49ers' DeForest Buckner: Leads team in tackles
Buckner led the 49ers with nine tackles (seven solo) against the Titans on Sunday. He was credited with a half sack in the 25-23 win.
The nine tackles marked a new season high for the talented lineman, and it broke up an ugly three-game stretch where he totaled just three tackles. Buckner didn't take the statistical step forward following his promising rookie season, but he is on pace to finish at or near those totals, so it's tough to consider his sophomore campaign a failure.
