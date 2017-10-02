49ers' DeForest Buckner: Logs first sack

Buckner recorded four tackles (all solo) and his first sack of the season in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Buckner would have actually had two sacks had the 49ers not accepted a holding penalty -- where he was being held nonetheless -- to push the Cardinals further back in the overtime period. The talented lineman is producing numbers on par with his breakout campaign last year, totaling 19 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble through four contests.