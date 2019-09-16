49ers' DeForest Buckner: Marks first sack of season

Buckner recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Buckner is coming off a 12-sack season, so it was just a matter of time for him to get back on his pass-rushing ways. The 25-year-old defensive end may have a tougher matchup in Week 3, as the Steelers' offensive front has allowed just two sacks through the first two games, but it's unclear what Ben Roethlisberger's replacement Mason Rudolph has in store.

