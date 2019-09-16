49ers' DeForest Buckner: Marks first sack of season
Buckner recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Buckner is coming off a 12-sack season, so it was just a matter of time for him to get back on his pass-rushing ways. The 25-year-old defensive end may have a tougher matchup in Week 3, as the Steelers' offensive front has allowed just two sacks through the first two games, but it's unclear what Ben Roethlisberger's replacement Mason Rudolph has in store.
More News
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Back after short absence•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice Friday•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Team exercises fifth-year option•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Quiet finish to monster season•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Adds another sack•
-
49ers' DeForest Buckner: Breakout season continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...