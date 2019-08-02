49ers' DeForest Buckner: Misses practice Friday
Buckner missed practice Friday with an apparent toe injury, but the team doesn't believe it to be serious, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Barrows also reported that Buckner was doing half-field sprints before sitting out practice. The Niners are likely just being cautious with the 25-year-old. San Francisco exercised the fifth-year option on Barrows' rookie contract in late April, after he racked up 67 total tackles, 12 sacks and broke up three passes in 2018. The Oregon product amassed at least 60 total tackles in his first three years in the league and only missed one game in that span.
