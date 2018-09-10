49ers' DeForest Buckner: Nearly matches 2017 sack total
Buckner recorded seven tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
Buckner was an absolute force Sunday, nearly matching his entire sack total (three) from 2017 in just one game. The 24-year-old is already considered one of the league's best pass-rushing interior linemen, and he appears poised to take another step forward this season.
