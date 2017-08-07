49ers' DeForest Buckner: Not listed on injury report
Buckner (ankle) was not listed on the 49ers' injury report and will return to practice in full Monday, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.
The talented lineman had been sidelined with an ankle injury for the past few practices, but it appears that he is completely over the ailment and will resume his role with the first unit on defense. Assuming good health through the rest of training camp, Buckner is expected to start at one of the 49ers' defensive tackle positions this season.
