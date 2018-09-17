49ers' DeForest Buckner: Records another sack
Buckner tallied five tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Buckner's sack put him at 3.5 through two games, already surpassing his entire total from the 2017 season. The 2016 first-round pick is clearly the 49ers' best pass-rushing lineman despite lining up primarily on the inside.
