49ers' DeForest Buckner: Records seventh sack

Buckner recorded five tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

Buckner experienced a bit of a sack dry spell after racking up 3.5 through the first two games of the season, but he has returned to form with 2.5 sacks over the last three games. The pass-rushing lineman's 39 tackles are a step back from the last two seasons (134 combined tackles), but he has also stepped that aspect of his game up recently with 10 (five solo) over the last two weeks. Russell Wilson will be a tougher assignment to bring down compared to Jameis Winston, but Buckner could see increased tackle opportunities against a run-heavy scheme that likes to attack defenses up the middle.