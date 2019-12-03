Play

49ers' DeForest Buckner: Sack against Ravens

Buckner recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack across 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Buckner now has 6.5 sacks on the year, which is third-best on the team. He'll now shift his focus to Sunday's showdown with the Saints, who have only allowed 21 sacks on the season.

