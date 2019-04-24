49ers' DeForest Buckner: Team exercises fifth-year option
The 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on Buckner's rookie contract Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The two sides could eventually agree to an extension this offseason, but Buckner is nonetheless under 49ers control for the next two seasons. After finishing third in sacks amongst all defensive lineman, he'll now get a proven sack artist in Dee Ford to help fortify San Francisco's pass-rush in 2019 -- and it's possible the team could use their current control of Thursday's No. 2 overall pick to bring in another blue-chip talent like Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...