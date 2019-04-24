49ers' DeForest Buckner: Team exercises fifth-year option

The 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on Buckner's rookie contract Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The two sides could eventually agree to an extension this offseason, but Buckner is nonetheless under 49ers control for the next two seasons. After finishing third in sacks amongst all defensive lineman, he'll now get a proven sack artist in Dee Ford to help fortify San Francisco's pass-rush in 2019 -- and it's possible the team could use their current control of Thursday's No. 2 overall pick to bring in another blue-chip talent like Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams.

