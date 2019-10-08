49ers' DeForest Buckner: Third straight game with sack
Buckner registered five tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.
This was Buckner's third consecutive game with a sack, and his second straight with a forced fumble. His pass rush hasn't missed a beat since last season, and Buckner's now on pace to match last year's 12-sack total. The fourth-year pro also has 15 tackles over the last two weeks, and he'll be a suitable IDP performer if he can maintain that floor.
