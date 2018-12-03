49ers' DeForest Buckner: Two more sacks in loss

Buckner recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a pair of sacks in Sunday's 43-16 loss to Seattle.

Buckner continues to be a bright spot amongst an otherwise sorry San Francisco defensive unit. The 24-year-old has already matched his combined sack total of nine over the past two seasons, and he is blossoming into one of the league's top pass-rushing defensive tackles.

