49ers' DeForest Buckner: Up to 4.5 sacks
Buckner recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.
Buckner brought his sack total up to 4.5 after enduring a three-week drought in the category. The 24-year-old actually had a second sack wiped out by a Richard Sherman illegal contact penalty on the Packers' game-winning drive. Buckner's tackle totals leave a lot to be desired (23 through six weeks), but the defensive tackle is well on pace to break his previous career-high of six sacks this season.
