49ers' DeForest Buckner: Will get some looks as edge rusher

Buckner was told that he would be used as a defensive end in certain packages this season, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Buckner was used primarily as an interior lineman last season, posting 61 tackles and three sacks over 16 games. Moving the 23-year-old to the outside will accomplish two things: help him get more 1-on-1 matchups while bolstering a lackluster 49ers' edge rush. Buckner figures to see the majority of snaps at his primary defensive tackle position, but the team's willingness to play him outside on passing downs could directly result in an uptick in sacks this year.