49ers' Dekoda Watson: Continues to produce as pass rusher
Watson logged two tackles and half of a sack during Monday's loss to the Giants.
Watson and teammate DeForest Buckner combined for a key sack on a third down, but he wasn't involved in many other plays. Until his low snap counts increase -- Watson hasn't topped 19 snaps either of the past two weeks -- the linebacker is a tough sell in the majority of IDP formats.
