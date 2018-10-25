49ers' Dekoda Watson: Designated for return, practices Wednesday
By virtue of practicing Wednesday, Watson (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day window for activation has opened, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Watson landed on injured reserve early in the season with a hamstring injury after returning for the preseason following a calf issue. He has 21 days to prove himself healthy, though he will be eligible to be activated ahead of that time if he's ready to contribute for the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...