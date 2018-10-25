By virtue of practicing Wednesday, Watson (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day window for activation has opened, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Watson landed on injured reserve early in the season with a hamstring injury after returning for the preseason following a calf issue. He has 21 days to prove himself healthy, though he will be eligible to be activated ahead of that time if he's ready to contribute for the 49ers.