49ers' Dekoda Watson: Game-time call Sunday
Watson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Watson, who missed last week's loss to the Colts, was limited at practice throughout the week. If the 29-year-old is unable to suit up Sunday, look for Pita Taumoepenu and Ray-Ray Armstrong to see some increased reps providing depth at linebacker.
