49ers' Dekoda Watson: Groin injury deemed minor
An MRI on Watson's injured groin came back negative Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
It doesn't look like the groin issue is much more than a minor concern for Watson, who could have a shot at suiting up for Sunday's contest against the Colts if he's able to practice at some point this week. Watson has seen most of his action on special teams through the 49ers' first four games, logging four total tackles.
