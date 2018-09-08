The 49ers placed Watson (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Watson suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week, which was apparently significant enough land the 30-year-old on IR. The reserve linebacker had landed on the PUP list earlier in training camp due to a strained calf muscle, and it remains unclear whether his current injury is related. With Watson out, Cassius Marsh figures to see an uptick in snaps.

