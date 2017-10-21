Watson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Watson was limited in practice this week after after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Redskins' to earn the questionable designation. The 29-year-old is one of four linebackers listed as questionable for the 49ers this week.

