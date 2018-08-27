Watson (calf) recorded one tackle in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Watson, who had been battling a calf injury since mid-June, was removed from the PUP at the start of August and looks to be back to nearly 100 percent after appearing in 16 defensive snaps for San Francisco on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...