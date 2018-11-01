49ers' Dekoda Watson: Returns to active roster
Watson (hamstring) has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve Thursday.
Watson landed on injured reserve in the beginning of the regular season due to a lingering hamstring issue, but returned to practice last week and appears to have fully recovered. The veteran linebacker appears on track to suit up against the Raiders on Thursday, and is expected to take a fair amount of his snaps on special teams.
