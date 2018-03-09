The 49ers exercised the 2018 option on Watson's contract.

Watson, who's played for six different teams in the past six seasons, joined the 49ers last offseason and went on to register 10 total tackles (four on defense, six on special teams) in 14 games. He'll likely remain in a depth role for San Francisco in 2018.

