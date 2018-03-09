49ers' Dekoda Watson: Set to remain in San Fran
The 49ers exercised the 2018 option on Watson's contract.
Watson, who's played for six different teams in the past six seasons, joined the 49ers last offseason and went on to register 10 total tackles (four on defense, six on special teams) in 14 games. He'll likely remain in a depth role for San Francisco in 2018.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...