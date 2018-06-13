49ers' Dekoda Watson: Strains calf, expected back for camp
Watson suffered a strained calf during Tuesday's minicamp session but is expected back in time for training camp, David Lombardi of The Athletic San Francisco reports.
Watson's injury reportedly looked fairly serious at first sight, though a subsequent MRI cleared him of significant damage to his leg. While Watson should sit out the rest of minicamp practices, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated he expects the 30-year-old linebacker to return for training camp. Watson is currently slated for a reserve role heading into the upcoming campaign.
