49ers' Dekoda Watson: Strains calf, expected back for training camp
Watson suffered a strained calf during Tuesday's minicamp session, but is expected back in time for training camp, David Lombardi of The Athletic San Francisco reports.
Watson's injury reportedly looked fairly serious upon first suffering it, though a subsequent MRI has revealed it's merely a calf strain. While Watson should sit out the rest of minicamp practices, head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated he expects his 30-year-old linebacker back for training camp. Watson is currently slated for reserve duties heading into the upcoming campaign.
