49ers' Dekoda Watson: Taken off PUP list
Watson (calf) was cleared from the PUP list Tuesday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Watson missed the first stage of training camp due to a strained calf muscle, but the reserve linebacker figures to be available at practice for the entirety of the month of August barring any setbacks. He'll compete with Fred Warner and Brock Coyle for a depth role at outside linebacker.
