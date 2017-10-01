49ers' Dekoda Watson: Will not return Sunday
Watson sustained a groin injury against the Cardinals on Sunday and will not return.
Watson hasn't played a major role in the 49ers' defense this season but has played a significant role on special teams. There's no specifics on the severity of the injury but he will not play again Sunday.
