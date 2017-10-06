Play

Watson (groin) is listed as out for the 49ers' game Sunday against the Colts.

Watson wasn't able to practice at all this week, so he'll be sidelined for the first time all season after injuring his groin in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. His absence could pave the way for defensive end Pita Taumoepenu to be made active this week in what would be the rookie's NFL debut.

