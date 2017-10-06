49ers' Dekoda Watson: Won't play in Week 5
Watson (groin) is listed as out for the 49ers' game Sunday against the Colts.
Watson wasn't able to practice at all this week, so he'll be sidelined for the first time all season after injuring his groin in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. His absence could pave the way for defensive end Pita Taumoepenu to be made active this week in what would be the rookie's NFL debut.
More News
-
49ers' Dekoda Watson: Groin injury deemed minor•
-
49ers' Dekoda Watson: Will not return Sunday•
-
49ers' Dekoda Watson: Heading to San Francisco•
-
Broncos' Dekoda Watson: Active for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Dekoda Watson: Tallies 2.5 sacks against Rams•
-
Josh Boyce, Dekoda Watson among five players released by Patriots•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.