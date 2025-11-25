Robinson brought in his only target for eight yards in Monday's 20-9 win over Carolina.

Robinson recorded just one reception for the second week in a row despite finishing third in snaps (54 percent) for San Francisco's receiving corps. The 30-year-old was already struggling to fit in with the 49ers this season, and the return of QB Brock Purdy in Week 12 hasn't helped the veteran receiver's target share. Robinson can safely be left off rosters in standard leagues when the 49ers visit the Browns on Sunday.