Robinson failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons.

Robinson logged 23 snaps on offense (34 percent) as the 49ers' third receiver behind Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne on Sunday. The 30-year-old Robinson was an afterthought on offense in San Francisco's run-heavy gameplan, resulting in zero receptions a week after recording his highest yardage total (44) this season. The fact that the coaching staff prefers Bourne -- who was claimed off of waivers in Week 2 -- over the team's biggest free agent signing this past offseason speaks volumes to how poor of a fit Robinson has been with the 49ers. Fantasy managers would have to be in a desperate situation to rely on Robinson against the Texans in Week 8.