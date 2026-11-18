Robinson played 21 of 65 offensive snaps (32.3 percent) but didn't show up on the box score otherwise during the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Robinson's snap count was fourth-most among San Francisco's wide receivers, but his role in the offense shrunk due to the return of Deebo Samuel and the acquisition of Keenan Allen at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Brandin Cooks (coach's decision) was a healthy scratch for Week 10, and Robinson could join the former on the sidelines for Week 11 against the Vikings on Nov. 22, if veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is cleared to return for that contest.